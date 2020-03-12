© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Second Central Florida Presumed Positive Case Announced in Seminole County

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 12, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT
Photo: CDC @cdc
Photo: CDC @cdc

The Florida Department of Health has announced the second presumed positive case of coronavirus in Central Florida. 

The 68-year-old Seminole County man tested positive for the virus at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs. 

He is currently self-isolated and being cared for. The case is travel-related. 

This new case brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state in Florida residents to twenty-seven.

Health officials recommend practicing good hygiene and staying home from work or school if sick to stop the spread of the virus.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details