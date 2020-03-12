Second Central Florida Presumed Positive Case Announced in Seminole County

The Florida Department of Health has announced the second presumed positive case of coronavirus in Central Florida.

The 68-year-old Seminole County man tested positive for the virus at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.





He is currently self-isolated and being cared for. The case is travel-related.

This new case brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state in Florida residents to twenty-seven.

Health officials recommend practicing good hygiene and staying home from work or school if sick to stop the spread of the virus.