Orlando Theme Parks Remain Open As Leaders Advise Against Large Gatherings

By Amy Green
Published March 12, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT
Undated photo of Cinderella's Castle area at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park. Image courtesy of Roger Mayhem via Pixabay
Orlando’s major theme parks remain open. 

That’s as Gov. Ron DeSantis called on local governments Thursday to postpone or cancel major gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. 

Heather Gibson of the University of Florida’s Eric Friedheim Tourism Institute says it’s too soon to know how fears over the virus might affect the theme parks. 

She described the situation as unprecedented and compared it to the period after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, when the flow of visitors to the theme parks slowed to a trickle.

“What they did then was actually close down temporarily some of their hotel space just to save resources.” 

Walt Disney World and Universal Studios have announced measures like increased sanitation efforts. SeaWorld is offering reduced rates for Florida residents through the weekend. 

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
