MLS Shutting Down for 30 Days Due to Coronavirus

By WMFE Staff
Published March 12, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT
Photo: Emilio Garcia @piensaenpixel
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days because of the coronavirus, delaying the home opener for the expansion team co-owned by former England captain David Beckham.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber says the decision was based on advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Agency of Canada and other public health authorities.

Beckham and Jorge Mas co-own Inter Miami, which had been scheduled to play its home opener Saturday.

MLS started its season on Feb. 29 and each of the 26 teams has played two league matches.

