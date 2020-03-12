McDonald's Workers Plan to Strike for $15 an Hour

MIAMI (AP) — Organizers say nearly 200 McDonald's employees and community members in Florida are planning to hold a demonstration, demanding $15 an hour and union rights.

A Fight for $15 and a Union spokeswoman says workers from around Tampa, Orlando and Miami are planning to hold demonstrations Thursday outside two stores in Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. Florida's current minimum wage is $8.46 an hour.





Fight for $15 and a Union formed in 2012 when fast-food workers around the country began walking away from their jobs and demanding a minimum wage increase.

The spokeswoman says the organization has helped win more than $70 billion in raises for more than 24 million workers across the U.S.