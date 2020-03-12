© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Disneyland Closing on Saturday Amid Virus Fears

By WMFE Staff
Published March 12, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT
Photo: Travis Gergen @travisgergen

Disneyland in California will close on Saturday because of concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.

Disneyland Resort said in a statement Thursday that the resort and Disney California Adventure that are next door to each other in the Los Angeles suburb of Anaheim will remain closed through the end of the month.

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements.

Disney World in Orlando is still open as of Thursday night.

 

