Disney World Closed Through March Beginning this Sunday

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 12, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
Disney World is closed through March. Photo: Jayme McColgan @jayme

Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort will be closed the rest of the month starting March 15. The theme parks join a growing list of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement Thursday night, a spokesperson for the Walt Disney Company said theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort will close through the end of March, in an abundance of caution. 

The announcement came hours after closures were announced for Disneyland California and Universal Studios Hollywood. 

Disney cast members will be paid while the park is closed and employees who are able to work from home will be asked to do so. 

Universal says it will also close its Orlando theme parks from close of business Sunday, and anticipates remaining closed through the rest of the month. 

Universal says hourly staff will be paid for any work scheduled through the end of march. 

Hotels, shops, and restaurants at both resorts will remain open during the theme park closures. 

Disney Cruise Lines will stop departures out of Port Canaveral this Saturday through the rest of the month. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
