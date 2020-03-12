© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Census Faces Challenges as it Aims to Hire up to 500,000

By WMFE Staff
Published March 12, 2020 at 2:12 AM EDT
The 2020 census is looking to hire in Orlando. Photo: Nik MacMillan @nikarthur
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau says it's reached its goal of recruiting more than 2.6 million applicants, but it's been a bumpy road to get there.

The agency is facing an abundance of jobs in the U.S. and concerns that some areas won't make recruitment goals.

The bureau is working to hire up to a half-million temporary workers before May.

An Associated Press analysis shows that low unemployment is complicating the bureau's recruiting efforts. It also demonstrates that urban counties are more likely to hit recruitment goals than rural areas.

