Census Faces Challenges as it Aims to Hire up to 500,000

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau says it's reached its goal of recruiting more than 2.6 million applicants, but it's been a bumpy road to get there.

The agency is facing an abundance of jobs in the U.S. and concerns that some areas won't make recruitment goals.





The bureau is working to hire up to a half-million temporary workers before May.

An Associated Press analysis shows that low unemployment is complicating the bureau's recruiting efforts. It also demonstrates that urban counties are more likely to hit recruitment goals than rural areas.