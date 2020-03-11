© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
St. Patrick's Day Parades Nixed, from New York to Dublin

By WMFE Staff
Published March 11, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
St. Patrick's Day parades have been canceled throughout the country. Photo: Benjamin Suter @benjaminjsuter
NEW YORK (AP) —Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed for the first time in its 258-year history because of coronavirus concerns.

The postponement of the March 17 parade adds to the roster of events and holidays upended around the world by the spreading infection.

The New York parade honoring Irish heritage dates back longer than the United States and draws tens of thousands of marchers and throngs of spectators to Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue.

St. Patrick’s Day parades in some other big cities, including Chicago, Boston and even the Irish capital of Dublin, were called off earlier.

coronavirusCentral Florida News
