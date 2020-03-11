© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Seminole County Sheriff's Office Charges Suspect with Murder in Overdose Death of 19-Year-Old Woman

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 11, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT
Jessica Ackerman died on January 24, 2020. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Jessica Ackerman died on January 24, 2020. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Seminole County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in the overdose death of a local woman.

26-year-old Daniel Bachert administered a lethal dose of heroin laced with fentanyl to 19-year-old Jessica Ackerman at a house party in January. 


Sheriff Dennis Lemma says deputies charged Bachert with murder not only because he administered fentanyl to an unsuspecting Ackerman, who thought she was taking heroin. 

But Lemma says a roommate testified that Bachert went to bed instead of getting help for Ackerman when she started to overdose.

“It is chilling to think about. That all of this could have been prevented if somebody in that house had taken action the moment she started to demonstrate overdose symptoms.”

Jessica Ackerman's mom Nancy says they're not seeking revenge by pressing charges against Bachert.

“Our hope and I think Jessica’s too is that in pursuing this case at least one child can be saved and no other family has to go through this loss.”

Bachert was scheduled to make his first court appearance this afternoon.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office says it will not prosecute Bachert’s roommate as long as he continues to cooperate as a witness in the investigation. 

Florida has a Good Samaritan Act that protects people from being prosecuted on drug charges if they call 911 to get help for someone else who is experiencing an overdose.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Hotline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
