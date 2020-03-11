© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Remote Instruction Advised For State Universities To Slow Virus' Spread

By Amy Green
Published March 11, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT
University of Central Florida's main campus. Photo: UCF
The State University System of Florida is directing state universities to move to remote instruction to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

Florida universities that are on spring break or are about to go on spring break are advised to direct students not to return to campus for two weeks after spring break is over. 

That includes the University of Central Florida. UCF announced it is moving all classes online for two weeks beginning March 16.

Students are encouraged to stay home during this time, although residence halls will remain open for those who need it. 

Universities that already are back from spring break are advised to transition to remote instruction immediately and encourage students to return home for two weeks.

Campuses will remain open, and essential services will continue like dining, counseling, health services and library services. 

Each university is advised to plan for students who can’t return home and provide detailed information to their campus communities. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
