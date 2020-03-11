© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Coronavirus Threat: Florida Limits Nursing Homes Visits

By WMFE Staff
Published March 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Non-essential visits to nursing homes should be limited. Photo: CDC @cdc
Non-essential visits to nursing homes should be limited. Photo: CDC @cdc

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is placing limits on who can visit nursing homes and assisted living facilities in his state, bidding to protect those most at risk from a new strain of coronavirus.

The governor issued an executive order on Wednesday that prohibits anyone who recently arrived from a foreign country from visiting those facilities.

He took that step a day after eight more people in Florida tested positive for the virus.

The governor noted that most of the infections stem from international travel.

The governor's order came as public universities across the state were closing classrooms in favor of remote instruction.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details