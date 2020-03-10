© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
MAP: Track Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Live

By Abe Aboraya
Published March 10, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT
John Hopkins University has created a live map to track Coronavirus cases worldwide.

Researchers have made the underlying data available as well.

"The dashboard, first shared publicly on January 22, illustrates the location and number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries for all affected countries," researchers wrote. "It was developed to provide researchers, public health authorities and the general public with a user-friendly tool to track the outbreak as it unfolds.

See the map below, and check here for a mobile version. You can also check the Florida Department of Health's page for the latest statewide count.

 

