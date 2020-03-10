AdventHealth Opens Coronavirus Call Line, Local Nurses Answer Questions about Symptoms

AdventHealth launched a coronavirus hotline today for people with questions about the virus.

The service is available 24 hours a day seven days a week at 1-877-VIRUSHQ and is free to AdventHealth patients and non-patients alike.

AdventHealth Centra Care's Dr. Tim Hendrix says callers are connected with nurses who can answer general medical questions and make recommendations for follow-up care.

“So, again we can take that strain off our hospitals and off our practices, the physicians. Our goal is not to compete with your family doctor.”

Dr. Scott Brady is the Vice President of Ambulatory Services at AdventHealth. He says callers will immediately be referred to 911 if they exhibit symptoms consistent with the more severe form of the illness.





“If you’re having another symptom like a cough that’s not an emergency, they would refer you to a clinical person that would talk you through that and help you decide where’s the best venue for you to be cared for.”

The Florida Department of Health also runs a coronavirus hotline that is available five days a week from 8 until midnight at 866-779-6121.

The department has confirmed fourteen cases of coronavirus in the state, two of which are in Volusia County.



