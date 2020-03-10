© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
AdventHealth Opens Coronavirus Call Line, Local Nurses Answer Questions about Symptoms

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 10, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT
The call line is available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. Photo: Danielle Prieur
AdventHealth launched a coronavirus hotline today for people with questions about the virus.

The service is available 24 hours a day seven days a week at 1-877-VIRUSHQ and is free to AdventHealth patients and non-patients alike. 

AdventHealth Centra Care's Dr. Tim Hendrix says callers are connected with nurses who can answer general medical questions and make recommendations for follow-up care.

“So, again we can take that strain off our hospitals and off our practices, the physicians. Our goal is not to compete with your family doctor.”

Dr. Scott Brady is the Vice President of Ambulatory Services at AdventHealth. He says callers will immediately be referred to 911 if they exhibit symptoms consistent with the more severe form of the illness.

“If you’re having another symptom like a cough that’s not an emergency, they would refer you to a clinical person that would talk you through that and help you decide where’s the best venue for you to be cared for.”

The Florida Department of Health also runs a coronavirus hotline that is available five days a week from 8 until midnight at 866-779-6121.

The department has confirmed fourteen cases of coronavirus in the state, two of which are in Volusia County.


If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.

coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
