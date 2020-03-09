President Donald Trump Visits Lake Mary: Supporters Talk Four More Years, Second Trump Family Presidency

President Donald Trump attended a private campaign fundraiser at a home in Seminole County today. The president’s visit came amid growing fears over the spread of coronavirus and worries about a recession.

Supporters outside the event say Trump’s first term has been good for the economy.

[caption id="attachment_147731" align="alignnone" width="743"]

Supporters rally outside Bob Dello Russo's house on Monday. Photo: Danielle Prieur

At Bob Dello Russo’s estate in Lake Mary, supporters could take part in a round table and reception and get a photo with the president for the price of $100,000 dollars per couple.

Outside, supporters held Trump 2020 banners and waved American flags.

[caption id="attachment_147737" align="alignnone" width="743"]

Some supporters rode their golf carts to the rally. Photo: Danielle Prieur

[caption id="attachment_147733" align="alignnone" width="743"]

Others rode their bikes to the rally. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Will Companioni says Trump’s been good for the economy and the unemployment rate, and he wants another four years.

“And it has been a positive thing for everyone, but especially groups that were previously in a tough spot such as Hispanics like myself or African Americans.”

But Mel Lopez President of the Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Orange County says Trump hasn’t done enough to raise the minimum wage in low-skill jobs.

“Wages are still stagnant. I know Latinos who are employed that are still seeking a second or a third job just to make ends meet.”

[caption id="attachment_147734" align="alignnone" width="743"]

Sean Sharrow holds an American flag. He coordinates weekly events for supporters. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Sean Sharrow wore a "Make America Great Again" hat and carried a giant American flag.

He said with the economy doing well he too wants to see another four years for Trump.

“We’re on a roll. Keep it going. And you know we’re looking to the future too. I’m thinking that his daughter and Candace Owens or his son and maybe somebody else as his running mate.”

Trump was supposed to deliver the keynote address at the HIMSS Global Health Conference on Monday at the Orange County Convention Center.

[caption id="attachment_147735" align="alignnone" width="743"]

Supporters take selfies with RNC chair Ronna McDaniel. Photo: Danielle Prieur

[caption id="attachment_147736" align="alignnone" width="743"]

Ronna McDaniel was in town along with campaign chair Brad Parscale. Photo: Danielle Prieur

The conference was canceled because of the rise in coronavirus cases globally.

