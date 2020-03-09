Coronavirus: Florida Recommends Self-Isolation For People Traveling To Certain Countries

The Florida Department of Health is recommending that people returning to the U.S. from countries with widespread or ongoing transmission of coronavirus self isolate for two weeks.

Florida is reporting two deaths from COVID-19, and 18 confirmed cases. That includes a 66-year-old woman in Volusia County who has a history of travel. More than 300 people statewide are being monitored to make sure they don’t develop symptoms.

The state recommendation’s for self-isolation match the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for people who travel to areas with Level Three travel health notices. Countries included in that list are China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.

Additionally, the CDC recommends travelers avoid cruise ships - particularly those with underlying health conditions.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier with the CDC said it's fair to say that many people in the U.S. will be exposed to the virus this year or next.

“And there’s a good chance many will become sick," Messonnier said. "But again, based on what we know about this virus, we do not expect most people to develop serious illness.”

The people with the greatest risk are older adults with long term health conditions, like diabetes, heart disease or lung disease. The CDC also recommends enhanced precautions for people traveling to Japan and Hong Kong.

