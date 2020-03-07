Florida Deals With Coronavirus; Democratic Presidential Race Analysis

The coronavirus is spreading in Florida, with the latest presumptive case reported in Santa Rosa County. Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a public health state of emergency. On this week’s Roundup we discussed COVID-19 in the Sunshine State and also looked at how the race for the Democratic presidential nomination is shaping up in Florida now that early voting is underway.

The state’s guidelines for who should get tested for the coronavirus are narrower than the CDC’s criteria. State officials have said they don’t have enough resources like test kits to provide the wider checkups.

Joining us to discuss and answer questions surrounding COVID-19 were:





Daylina Miller , WUSF Reporter

, Reporter Shamarial Roberson , Deputy Secretary of Health at Florida Department of Health,

, Deputy Secretary of Health at Florida Department of Health, Chad Neilsen, MPH, Director, Accreditation & Infection Prevention, UF Health Jacksonville

Democratic Presidential Nominees

A week ago, there were seven Democrats running for their party’s presidential nomination. Today, there are three -- Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, although Gabbard has no realistic path to the nomination, effectively making it a two-way race between Sanders and Biden, with early voting underway in Florida.

Congressman Al Lawson Jr. (D-FL District 5) and Juan Peñalosa, Executive Director Florida Democratic Party, joined us with their perspectives.