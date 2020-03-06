SpaceX Launching NASA Supplies And Science Using Last Of Its First-Generation Cargo Capsule, Sonic Booms Likely

SpaceX is set to launch another capsule packed with supplies and science to the International Space Station Friday night. It’s the last time SpaceX will use it’s old Cargo Dragon -- paving the way for a newer version.

A Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Cape Canaveral, carrying a Dragon capsule packed full of supplies for the orbiting outpost.

The mission will deliver science experiments to the station -- ranging from biomedical studies to research on sneaker tech.

It’s the 20th launch for SpaceX under a partnership with NASA -- the agency pays private companies to ship supplies to the station. NASA also works with Northrop Grumman to ressuply the ISS.

SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket booster back at Cape Canaveral, meaning residents in the area could hear a sonic boom. The launch is scheduled for 11:50 p.m. with a landing attempt about 10 minutes after. Weather is favorable for launch.

The company plans to use an updated version of the spacecraft based on its Crew Dragon for future cargo missions which can dock itself to the station.