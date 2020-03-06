© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Coronavirus Concerns Affecting Orange County Economy, Says Mayor

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 6, 2020 at 4:56 AM EST
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings addresses coronavirus concerns in the county. Photo: Orange TV
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the greatest impact on the county from the coronavirus so far has been economic.

Multiple conferences at the Orange County Convention Center have been canceled at a loss of more than $150 million. But Demings wants visitors to know the county is at a low risk for an outbreak.

“We invite families and others to consider vacation here, especially during spring break. We are still open for business here in Orange County,” said Demings.

A major medical conference canceled a planned event next week, which was scheduled to draw a visit from President Trump.

County health officials say they’re prepared in case there’s an uptick of cases and they are urging people to practice proper hygiene and distance themselves from people who might be sick with cold or flu-like symptoms. 

"We are prepared to address cases in our community, whether from travelers through our health department or residents,” said Orange County Health Services coordinator Yolanda Martinez.

