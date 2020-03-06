Before Your Spring Break, Here's What You Need to Know About Coronavirus

Central Florida universities are urging students not to travel to areas that have had coronavirus outbreaks this Spring Break.

The University of Central Florida, Valencia College, and Stetson University are warning students against traveling to China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea.

Students are required to alert administrators if they visit these countries and to self-quarantine for fourteen days when they get back.

Staff will work with students to makeup missed assignments because of flight delays or quarantine.

UCF has canceled study abroad programs in China, Italy, Iran, Japan, Mongolia, and South Korea.





They're warning students who are already traveling to avoid congested areas, monitor local news outlets, and use their school-issued insurance if they get sick.

Universities and secondary schools in Central Florida have put strict sanitation procedures in place and are asking students with high fever and other flu-like symptoms to stay home.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned Americans to avoid nonessential travel to China, Italy, Iran and South Korea and to reconsider cruises to or within Asia.

If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clip above.