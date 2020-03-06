© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boeing Faces Additional NASA Oversight After Starliner Anomaly

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 6, 2020 at 10:36 AM EST
Boeing's Starliner capsule after an abbreviated orbital mission that failed to reach the International Space Station. Photo: NASA
AP
/
Boeing, NASA, and U.S. Army personnel work around the Boeing Starliner spacecraft shortly after it landed in White Sands, N.M., Sunday.

NASA still doesn’t know if Boeing will have to fly another uncrewed mission of its Starliner capsule. The uncertainty comes even after an initial investigation of the mission wraps up. 

A joint investigation by NASA and Boeing uncovered 61 corrective actions relating to the flight late last year that failed to dock with the International Space Station. Many of the issues relate to the software of Starliner -- which is designed to carry astronauts to the space station.

The mission was an uncrewed test flight. A problem with the on-board timer caused the spacecraft’s thrusters to fire at the wrong time. Other software issues were also discovered during the mission.

The space agency said Boeing will need to fix those problems before launching humans in the capsule.

"NASA will evaluate that plan, will evaluate the results of their work and we will do our own inspection as a result of their work. Then we’ll be in a position to decide whether or not we need another test flight or not," said Doug Loverro, NASA's head of human spaceflight. 

He said NASA is classifying the incident as a High Visibility Close Call -- which will require additional investigation.

A similar 2013 incident received the same classification when an astronaut’s spacesuit filled with water during a spacewalk. 

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details