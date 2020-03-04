In Search For New President, UCF Narrows Field

The University of Central Florida is interviewing seven candidates Thursday as it searches for a new president.

They’re deans, chancellors and vice presidents from universities across the country and their backgrounds include engineering, biomedicine and research.

The search committee will recommend candidates for follow up interviews and open forums with students and faculty after spring break.

Ultimately it’s up to UCF’s Board of Trustees to make a final recommendation, then the state’s Board of Governors will vote to confirm a final candidate.

The committee says it could consider additional candidates if they apply later.

UCF has been without a permanent president since Dale Whittaker resigned more than a year ago amidst allegations of the misspending of university funds.

The interviews at UCF's Student Union are open to the public. The search committee also plans to live stream the sessions. You can view the morning session here and the afternoon session here.

Final Candidates:

Barbara Boyan, Alice T. and William H. Goodwin Jr. Dean of College of Engineering and Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Virginia Commonwealth University; and member, National Academy of Engineering

David Brenner, Vice Chancellor, Health Sciences, and Distinguished Professor, Department of Medicine, University of California San Diego; Adjunct Professor, Salk Institute for Biological Studies; and member, National Academy of Medicine

Amr Elnashai, Vice President/Vice Chancellor for Research and Technology Transfer, University of Houston

Vistasp Karbhari, President, University of Texas at Arlington

Richard Larson, Executive Vice Chancellor and Vice Chancellor for Research, University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center

Cato Laurencin, University Professor; Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering; Professor of Materials Science and Engineering; Professor of Biomedical Engineering; Albert and Wilda Van Dusen Distinguished Endowed Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery; Chief Executive Officer, The Connecticut Convergence Institute for Translation in Regenerative Engineering, University of Connecticut; Director, The Raymond and Beverly Sackler Center for Biomedical, Biological, Physical and Engineering Sciences; member National Academy of Medicine and National Academy of Engineering

Javier Reyes, Vice President for StartUp West Virginia; Milan Puskar Dean of the John Chambers College of Business and Economics, West Virginia University

Materials submitted by the seven candidates can be reviewed here: https://www.ucf.edu/document/materials-for-presidential-candidates/