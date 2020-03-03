UPDATE: Third COVID-19 Case In Florida

Florida has added a third coronavirus case.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced over the weekend that two people in Florida tested “presumptively positive" for COVID-19, the new coronavirus. That means the patients tested positive, but now the CDC has confirmed the analysis.

Additionally, there's a third presumptive positive case.

The cases involve one individual in Manatee County and another in Hillsborough County, both on Florida’s west coast. The Florida Department of Health says both patients are isolated. One has a history of travel to Italy, while officials don't where the second contracted the virus, raising the spectre of person-to-person spread.

The location of the third case is not immediately known. Florida has 16 test results pending for the new coronavirus, and so far has had 24 tests come back negative. There are 247 people who are being monitored by the health department.

DeSantis declared a public health emergency because of COVID-19.