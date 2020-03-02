Two Tampa Bay Residents Test Positive For A "Presumptive" Case Of Coronavirus

The first two Floridians who have tested positive for a "presumptive" case of coronavirus live in the Tampa Bay region.

Governor Ron DeSantis said during a press conference in Tampa today one patient is a man in his 60s who lives in Manatee County. He is stable and remains hospitalized.

Doctors don't know yet how he was exposed to COVID-19.

The second case is a woman in her 20s who lives in Hillsborough County. She recently returned from a trip to northern Italy, the site of a large outbreak. She's in isolation at home.

"Those two individuals who tested positive remain in isolation at this time," said DeSantis.

"Despite these cases, the overall immediate threat to the public remains low. With that said, we do anticipate that more will test positive. We have taken additional actions to help contain the virus' spread."

DeSantis said so far, 23 people have tested negative for the disease, and nearly 800 people are being monitored for symptoms. Those people are in self-isolation at home.

Doctor's Hospital of Sarasota put out a letter to their patients Sunday warning that a patient was being treated for the disease.

The state's notification went out Sunday night - fully one day after health officials were aware of the situation. Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said that's because they have to send out samples to the CDC and are still waiting for the results, but they decided to inform the public.

"As soon as we became aware that this individual had COVID-19, measures were put in place in terms of containment and launching an evaluation of individuals," said Rivkees.

DeSantis said he hopes additional funding for health care providers will be coming from both the state legislature and Congress.