Orange County Leaders Say No Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Area

Orange County leaders, first responders, and medical experts say there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area.

At a press conference today the Department of Health’s Dr. Raul Pino said they are monitoring fewer than 30 people who are at low risk for developing symptoms.

Pino says the number of people who have been tested for the contagious respiratory illness is even lower than that.

“The number is very low so disclosing the number could put at risk the privacy of those individual but it’s less than ten individuals.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/13001_COVID_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says people should practice good hygiene and stay home from work or school if they have flu-like symptoms.

“Avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you’re sick stay home. And remember to wash your hands just like you tell your kids to do. At least 20 seconds each time.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/13002_COVID_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Tourism leaders say there has been no measurable impact on the industry from the novel coronavirus so far.

Orange County Convention Center Director Marc Tester said there were no major cancellations of conferences or meetings.

“No conventions have canceled their conventions. Some have implemented hand shake free meetings and noticed a lot more fist bumping around the convention center.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/13003_COVID_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Visit Florida's President George Aguel says there have been only a few cancellations at local hotels and theme parks. He says most were international visitors.

“I think they predicted there would be some challenges with that. So they out of an abundance of caution at that point decided it would be wiser to cancel.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/13004_COVID_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Governor Ron DeSantis announced two presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of yesterday night.



If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.