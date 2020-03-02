Locals Invited To Give Input On Proposed Pulse Memorial Designs

The onePULSE Foundation is calling for public opinion on proposed designs for a memorial at the site of the 2016 Pulse nightclub mass shooting.

The foundation announced in a press release last week that they will hold three public meetings in March, marking the first chance that the public can engage with the foundation’s design team directly.

The onePULSE Foundation chose a design team in October 2019, led by Parisian architectural firm Coldefy & Associés who partnered with HHCP Architects based in Orlando to design a tribute for the 49 lives lost in the shooting.

The National Pulse Memorial plans include creating a Pulse District with a memorial park, a survivor’s walk to Orlando Regional Medical Center, a museum and an education center in south downtown Orlando.

The first presentation will be held Wednesday, March 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.at the Orlando Repertory Theatre. The second and third meetings are scheduled for March 28, one at 9 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m.

All meetings will allow locals to voice their opinions about the proposed designs. Those who can’t attend are encouraged to submit comments on the onePULSE Foundation website.

Once the design team finalizes a plan, the project is anticipated to be completed by 2022.