© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov: 2 in Florida test presumptively positive for COVID-19

By WMFE Staff
Published March 1, 2020 at 5:34 PM EST
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Photo credit: Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAM
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Photo credit: Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says two people in his state are the first to test “presumptively positive" for COVID-19 as he ordered health officials to declare a public health emergency surrounding amid the global spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement released by his office, DeSantis said the cases involve a person in Florida's Manatee County and another in Hillsborough County.

The statement did not elaborate on who those individuals were or the treatment they were receiving or their conditions.

The statement said the governor is issuing an executive order taking immediate effect that directs the state health officer and surgeon general to declare a public health emergency in Florida.

Tags
2019 coronaviruscovid-19Gov. DeSantisHillsborough CountyManatee CountyCentral Florida NewsHealth
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details