U.S. Women's Soccer is Inspiring Women and Girls One #SheBelieves Tweet, Tourney at a Time

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 28, 2020 at 11:20 AM EST
Members of the U.S. Women's Soccer Team were joined by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Commissioner Patty Sheehan, and  UCF Women's Soccer coach Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak on Friday to announce the start of Women’s History Month and an international women’s soccer tournament. Photo: Danielle Prieur

The U.S. Women's Soccer Team is training in Orlando ahead of a game against England next week. 

Members of the team were joined by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Commissioner Patty Sheehan, and  UCF Women's Soccer coach Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak on Friday to announce the start of Women’s History Month and an international women’s soccer tournament. 

The first game of the tournament called the SheBelieves Cup will be held at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium on Thursday. 

The top four women’s soccer teams in the world, the United States, Spain, Japan and England, will compete for the most points over three double headers. 

U.S. and Orlando Pride goal keeper Ashlyn Harris says it’s not all about winning, but being positive role models for women and young girls on and off the field.

“If they can come out and hear our message and see what we’re trying to accomplish, we hope to inspire a new generation that will come and hopefully be in our shoes at some point.”

https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ali-.mp3

Defender Ali Krieger says the tournament is also about bringing visibility to women's rights like pay equality. 


“It’s not just in our sport. It’s also in other sports as well. But it’s across all industries that we see women fighting and continuing the conversation which is so great and healthy and positive for women’s equality.”

https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/13002_SOCCER_DANIELLE.wav

Thursday’s match will be the first time the United States has faced England since their win at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The team won the SheBelieves trophy in 2016 and then again in 2018. For more information on how to attend or watch the game, click on the link.
If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.

