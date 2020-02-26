© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Now's Your Chance To Become A NASA Astronaut

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 26, 2020 at 10:46 AM EST
Graduation ceremony of the 2017 class of Astronaut Candidates.Photo: NASA / James Blair
JAMES BLAIR
/
;s:17:

Think you have what it takes to head to the moon or Mars? NASA is accepting applications for the next group of astronauts. 

The agency is accepting applications for new astronaut candidates throughout March to join NASA’s Artemis program -- the effort to return humans to the moon, then to Mars.

The requirements? Applicants must be U.S. citizens, hold at least a master’s degree in a STEM discipline and have two years of professional experience or over 1,000 hours in a jet aircraft. Candidates will also have to pass an astronaut physical.

NASA recently graduated 11 new astronauts last month. They were selected from a record-setting pool of 18,000 applicants back in 2017.

The agency said the next group will be selected and start training mid-2021.

NASA currently has 48 active astronauts. Potential astronauts can apply online starting March 2 at usajobs.gov.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
