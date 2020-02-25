© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Space: Marketing's Final Frontier

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 25, 2020 at 1:35 PM EST
SpaceX's CRS-19 delivers supplies to the International Space Station, including an experiment from Budweiser. Photo: NASA
Space is open for business. NASA is loosening restrictions on the use of the space station for commercial companies, paving the way for new business opportunities in orbit. From music videos to commercials, companies are now looking to the cosmos to tell their stories. So what will the future of space marketing look like? And what does NASA stand to gain? We’ll talk with Space Marketing Group’s Trisha Navidzadeh about the bold new future of space marketing.

Then, a listener asks: How far away are we from having rotating ships that create artificial gravity? We’ll put that question to our expert panel of scientists on this week’s edition of “I’d Like to Know”.

