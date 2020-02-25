© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Should dogs do No. 1 on the street? Wildwood considers the question

By Joe Byrnes
Published February 25, 2020 at 8:03 AM EST
mclure
Deborah Beck provided this photo of the street near her home, which she said shows stains from dogs urinating on it.

Dog walkers in Wildwood sidestepped a sticky situation Monday night.

One homeowner asked for an ordinance against pets urinating on public streets. The city looked into it and, on Monday, said no.

Deborah Beck brought photos of the pee-stained street near her home in the Village of McClure.

One of her neighbors routinely walks her dogs there. And Beck said it’s smelly, unsightly and hard to avoid.

The city’s police chief spoke with the neighbor’s husband, who said they don’t want the dogs to make yellow spots on the lawn.

Some cities – like Leesburg, Clermont and Minneola – have rules against pets urinating in public areas. But Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf is concerned about law enforcement issues down the road, when the city has grown to 50,000 or a 100,000.

He said residents may cite the ordinance to hound them over petty violations. He doesn’t want to pay an officer to investigate those things.

Tags
WildwoodCentral Florida Newsthe villages
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details