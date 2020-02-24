© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Researchers Say Neurotoxin Helps Explain Indian River Lagoon Dolphin Deaths

By Amy Green
Published February 24, 2020 at 1:00 AM EST
This deceased dolphin's ribs clearly are visible. It's not clear why the Indian River Lagoon's dolphins died of emaciation. Photo courtesy Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute
Researchers say they’ve detected a potent neurotoxin in dolphins of the Indian River Lagoon during times of harmful algae blooms and also when blooms are not present. 

The neurotoxin called saxitoxin is associated with species of algae that are bioluminescent, a popular attraction for kayakers.

Megan Stolen of the Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute says the neurotoxin is one reason why dolphins of the Indian River Lagoon are emaciated and dying, but there are other reasons. 

“Their immune systems are compromised. We’ve seen animals that are thinner than they should be, and we know that they’ve been affected by three mortality events since 2001.” 

The other reasons for the dolphins’ plight are not well-understood. Restoration efforts in the Indian River Lagoon are aimed at the nutrient pollution at the heart of the harmful algae blooms. 

Central Florida News indian river lagoon Environment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
