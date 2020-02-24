© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando International Airport Names Permanent Federal Security Director

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 24, 2020 at 1:43 PM EST
The airport has a new Federal Security Director in charge of TSA operations. Photo: Nils Nedel @nilsnedel
The airport has a new Federal Security Director in charge of TSA operations. Photo: Nils Nedel @nilsnedel

The Transportation Security Administration has named Pete Garcia Federal Security Director in charge of TSA operations at Orlando International Airport. This comes more than a year after the suicide of Transportation Security Officer Rob Henry.

[embed]http://www.wmfe.org/tsa-in-turmoil-changes-in-the-agency-12-months-after-the-death-of-rob-henry/144272[/embed]

Garcia stepped into the role last April, when former security Director Jerry Henderson was placed on leave. 

TSA officer Rob Henry jumped to his death at the airport on February 2, 2019.

Henry’s mother Sylvia Henry says Garcia has already worked to change the toxic workplace culture at the airport.

“I’m very pleased for Mr. Garcia to be the new FSD of Orlando. I’m very proud of Robert for forcing everyone to see what was going on in Orlando at TSA. We all, our whole family misses him very much.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/13006_SYLVIA_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

She says under Garcia, TSOs feel like they can come forward if they're having problems.

“It seems that Mr. Garcia has really instituted basically an open-door policy as I understand it. That if they see something wrong, they can bring it to his attention. And they’re doing so. And that is just a gazillion times better than what was going on before.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web-13007_SYLVIA_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

Since Rob Henry’s death, TSA has installed a suicide prevention program at the Orlando International Airport. 

An internal investigation by the agency found that neither bullying nor the federal government shutdown caused Rob Henry’s death. TSA agents who WMFE interviewed for the series "TSA in Turmoil" said Henry was bullied at work. 
If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.

Tags
Rob HenryCentral Florida NewsTSAOrlando International Airport
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details