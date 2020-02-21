Spotlight: Sanford Porchfest, Florida Vintage Market and Orlando Recycling Event

Load up your bikes, bring your chairs, pack a picnic and enjoy 50 bands on 12 porches during the 3rd Annual Sanford Porchfest Music Festival.

Spend the day meeting new neighbors and experiencing the historic district while it's briefly transformed into an artistic gathering space. The 3rd Annual Sanford Porchfest Music Festival is Saturday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Residential Historic District in downtown Sanford.

Enjoy a unique shopping experience in the heart of Downtown Orlando browsing a variety of vendors who have spent a long time curating their collections of some of the best in vintage garments like 90s tees and other fun sporty clothing items during The Florida Vintage Market Sunday 2 to 7 p.m. at Wall Street Plaza.

Got junk? You may want to attend what the city of Orlando is calling "The Best. Electronic Waste & Textile Recycling Event Ever."

Safely and properly recycle through a free event put on by the city of Orlando. Bring clothes, shoes, towels, sheets, curtains, stuffed toys and electronic items including computer monitors, televisions, telephones, cell phones and more. You don't even have to get out of your car or be a City of Orlando resident to participate. City employees will unload your electronics and textiles on site for you. Attend "The Best. Electronic Waste & Textile Recycling Event Ever." Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Festival Park.

If you'd like to listen to Mark's recommendations, click on the clip above.