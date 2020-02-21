© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Authorities Release Identities In Murder-Suicide Case

Published February 21, 2020 at 11:45 AM EST
Orange County deputies say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent shot his family to death and then himself. 

Authorities say Ezequiel Almodovar killed a woman and two children aged 16 and 12 before killing himself. 

Deputies found their bodies in their Orlando home on Thursday after receiving a call from someone who was concerned about the family’s well-being. 

Deputies say Almodovar was a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent working at Orlando International Airport.

A motive has not been released. 

