Orange County Authorities Release Identities In Murder-Suicide Case

Orange County deputies say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent shot his family to death and then himself.

Authorities say Ezequiel Almodovar killed a woman and two children aged 16 and 12 before killing himself.

Deputies found their bodies in their Orlando home on Thursday after receiving a call from someone who was concerned about the family’s well-being.

Deputies say Almodovar was a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent working at Orlando International Airport.

A motive has not been released.