UCF Professor Reinstated After Ph.D. Fraud Allegations

The University of Central Florida has reversed its decision to terminate a professor in its Institute for Simulation and Training who was accused of trading a degree for grant funding.

Daniel Barber will be reinstated Feb. 24. Barber was one of three faculty members who left the university over the allegations but is the only one being reinstated.

UCF determined there was not enough evidence directly linking Barber to any mistreatment of students, “quid pro quo” or plagiarism. He will return to the institute with restrictions that include a requirement that he retake a conflicts of interest course.

Associate Professor Lauren Reinerman-Jones was fired, although she denies the allegations. Former institute Director Randall Shumaker opted to retire instead.