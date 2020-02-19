© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Holy Land Experience in Orlando Will Fire Most of its Employees a Week After Easter

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 19, 2020 at 10:58 AM EST
Photo: The Holy Land Experience
Photo: The Holy Land Experience

The Holy Land Experience will be laying off most of its employees a week after Easter according to a letter received by the City of Orlando this week. The change comes as the Christian theme park shifts its focus from entertainment to education.

Almost 120 employees including actors, musicians and a human resource specialist will be laid off on April 18 2020 according to the letter. 

The theme park which opened in 2001 features live shows including "Jesus at the Temple," "The Resurrection of Lazarus," and a Roman soldier training camp for kids. 

Trinity Broadcasting Network which bought the Holy Land Experience in 2007 will close the shows to focus on the park’s Biblical library and research center called the Scriptorium.

Layoffs are permanent as all departments associated with the shows are being shut down. The employees are not unionized.

Some workers may qualify for a Severance Package Plan depending on the amount of time they were employed at the park. 

The Holy Land Experience will continue to operate educational attractions and The Church of All Nations theater where Live Church Orlando holds weekly services. 
If you'd like to listen to the story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details