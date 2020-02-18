© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The Future Of Ordinary People In Space

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 18, 2020 at 1:32 PM EST
Companies like Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic are on the brink of launching a new class of astronauts into space -- ordinary people. The experiences promise to give space tourists a new perspective on the world and experience the feeling of weightlessness. How will space tourism change the way we think about space and our planet?

We’ll chat with Alan Ladwig -- former NASA official and author of the new book “See You in Orbit” about the history of civilians in space and the prospect of ordinary citizens leaving this planet.

Then, NASA has its sights set on the moon -- the south pole of the moon, specifically -- because of the evidence of water. But just how much water is there at the poles of the moon? And how do we know? We’ll ask our panel of expert scientists this week.

Are We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
