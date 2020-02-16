Trump Campaigns at Daytona 500, Supporters Say They Want Four More Years

Some Nascar fans swapped out their Daytona 500 gear for Trump 2020 hats and shirts for President Donald Trump’s visit to the Daytona International Speedway today.

President Donald Trump was the Grand Marshal at the Daytona 500 on Sunday.





Arthur Smith wore his No. 88 Dale Earnhadt Jr. hat and his "Trump 2020 the Sequel: Make Liberals Cry Again" t-shirt.

"It's quite an honor to be here. Because this is the only race I go to anymore. I used to go to a bunch of them. So him being here at the same time is pretty special."

Arthur Smith. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Arthur Smith. Photo: Danielle Prieur[/caption]

Smith says he wants to see another four years as the economy is going strong under Trump.

“He’s making his promises. He says things on Twitter that I don’t necessarily agree with. And how he says it and when he says it but I tell you he’s nothing but honest. And that's what we need as a president. We don’t need somebody whose politically correct all the time.”

Micki Moyer wore a "Trump Pence Keep America Great 2020 Racing" t-shirt. She says she likes that Trump's created jobs-and that he supports the pro-life movement.

Micki Moyer and her family. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Micki Moyer and her family. Photo: Danielle Prieur[/caption]

“What we love the most is that he’s pro-Christian and he’s pro-life. And it doesn’t matter what any other candidate believes-if they’re not pro-life we’ll never vote for them. That’s the most important thing to us.”

Moyer says with another four years Trump could continue to pass policies that align with her religious views.

"We're thrilled for a continuation of pro-religious beliefs. That's what we're so thrilled with-to keep this country going in the way of the Lord. And that's our most exciting thing."

Nathan Strunk sported a Trump 2020 hat. He says he likes that Trump is shaking up the establishment in Washington.

“Well I think he’s shaking up the good old boys system in Washington. Plus the economy’s doing very very well. I don’t think it could be doing much better.”

Strunk says with another four more years Trump could make real change.

Nathan Strunk and his wife. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Nathan Strunk and his wife. Photo: Danielle Prieur[/caption]

"I think he would do a lot more good things. He's very good for-like I said for the economy-and I think that would be a good plus before we get any Democrats in there."

Lester Boretsky wore his No. 48 Jimmie Johnson t-shirt and his "Make America Great Again" hat. He says the president will find overwhelming support for his re-election campaign at the Speedway.

Lester Boretsky and friend. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Lester Boretsky and friend. Photo: Danielle Prieur[/caption]

"Oh yes it will be. It will be quite a longstanding ovation."

Boretsky says Trump will get his vote again in 2020 because of his economic and defense policies.

“I like the way he’s making jobs. A lot of my friends and relatives are all working because of him. Whereas they’d be laid off. I like his border policy.”

Trump was the second sitting president to attend the race-after George W. Bush attended in 2004. He took a historic lap on the track in his limousine called "The Beast."



The race was rained out on Sunday but is re-scheduled for Monday at 4 p.m.

