U.S. To Evacuate Americans From Virus-Struck Diamond Princess Cruise Ship
The U.S. State Department is sending a charter plane to evacuate Americans aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship that is in quarantine in Japan.
On Saturday, the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo sent a letter to U.S. citizens aboard the ship informing them of the planned extraction from Japan that is scheduled for Sunday night.
Once they are back in the U.S., all passengers from the cruise ship will be forced to undergo another period of quarantine at either Travis Air Force Base in California or Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.
The quarantine of the cruise ship and its 3,600 passengers is set to end on Feb. 19. But as more cases have been identified on board, it's unclear whether Japan's ministry of health will extend the quarantine.
If U.S. citizens wait for the ship's quarantine to end and choose not take the charter flight, the State Department told them "you will be unable to return to the United States for a period of time."
The State Department added that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would make a final decision on when passengers would be allowed to return to the U.S. if they did not take the charter plane.
Another 67 people aboard the ship tested positive for the coronavirus, Japan's Health Minister Katsunobu Kato announced on Saturday. Nearly 300 people aboard the ship have tested positive for the virus.
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.