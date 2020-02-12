© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hundreds skip school in Belleview after shooting threat; teen arrested

By Joe Byrnes
Published February 12, 2020 at 9:23 AM EST
After a threat on social media Monday, 604 students skipped school at Belleview Middle School in Marion County on Tuesday. Photo: Marion County Public Schools
After a threat on social media Monday, 604 students skipped school at Belleview Middle School in Marion County on Tuesday. Photo: Marion County Public Schools

More than a thousand students skipped school at Belleview Middle and Belleview High in Marion County Tuesday after a threat on social media.

And a 14-year-old Belleview High student has been arrested, accused of threatening a school shooting on Snapchat.

Detectives say he posted a message Monday saying, "Belleview Middle and High shooting tomorrow." The student created a new account, posted the threat, then reported it to the Sheriff’s Office.

Marion County sheriff's Sgt. Paul Bloom says the teen did not have access to guns and his motive isn't clear. But the consequences are -- dozens of worried parents called the Sheriff's Office.

"It had a big ripple effect," Bloom said. "At Belleview High School alone, there were 470 students that were absent. And then at Belleview Middle School, there were 604 students that were absent on that day, just based off of concerns that parents had that I don't want my child going to school that day just in case."

The ninth-grader now faces the felony charge of sending a written threat of a mass shooting.

Tags
BelleviewCentral Florida Newsschool threat
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details