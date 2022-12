Traffic congestion.

We love to hate it…especially here in Florida, home of some of the country’s most congested roadways. In fact, each Orlando rush-hour commuter loses about 72 hours per year to sitting in traffic.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says congestion comes down to “supply and demand,” and he tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that economics offers a fix for it.

