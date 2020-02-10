Orlando City Council Approves Sale of Lot to Orlando Magic for Training, Healthcare Facility

The Orlando City Council voted to approve the sale of an empty lot to the Orlando Magic for a new training facility. The facility will include a community health clinic.

Attorney Greg Lee, who represents the Magic, says the 100 thousand square foot practice facility will include a clinic.

“The Orlando Magic feel like a facility like this is really important to them to be competitive. It’s what a lot of the other ball clubs are doing right now. And the added healthcare component is something that we feel like is also of benefit to the community.”

Commissioner Regina Hill says she wants to make sure that services including X-rays and MRIs at the orthopedic facility are available to all residents.

"But what about those that don’t have insurance? Will it be open to them? And we’re working with AdventHealth to see if we can put some type of sliding scale component in that piece.”

Commissioner Robert Stuart says along with health services, the clinic will also offer vocational training.

“I’d love to be able to see it be expanded once we get operating-expanding that to be able to provide some additional classes, some connection, better internships especially for those coming out of the Parramore area. Not only just getting better service but actually working there as well.”

Construction of the facility is scheduled to begin in April with a projected opening date of Fall 2021. Under the contract, the Magic must complete construction within two years.

If the Magic doesn’t meet that deadline, the city of Orlando can buy back the land or sell it with the team and split the profits.

Readthe full contract here.

