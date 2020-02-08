© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Gun Reform; Iowa Caucus

By WMFE Staff
Published February 8, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST
In this Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, a police car drives near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as students return to class for the first time since a former student opened fire there with an assault weapon.
AP
/
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, a police car drives near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as students return to class for the first time since a former student opened fire there with an assault weapon. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that will allow more classroom teachers to carry guns in school, a response to last year's mass shooting at a Parkland high school. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

On Friday's Roundup we looked at the gun reform issue in Florida. We also discussed how people here in Florida took part in the Iowa caucus remotely.

Palm Beach Post Politics Editor Antonio Fins and Gary Fineout from Politico provided analysis on a variety of gun issues, including a ban on assault weapons.

Look At The Need For Smoother Elections

Congressman Michael Waltz (R-FL4) was interviewed about the need for more federal transparency when electronic election systems are hacked.

Fins also provided analysis on the outcome of the Iowa caucus debacle along with WUSF's Bradley George.

