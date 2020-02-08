Florida Gun Reform; Iowa Caucus

On Friday's Roundup we looked at the gun reform issue in Florida. We also discussed how people here in Florida took part in the Iowa caucus remotely.

Palm Beach Post Politics Editor Antonio Fins and Gary Fineout from Politico provided analysis on a variety of gun issues, including a ban on assault weapons.

Look At The Need For Smoother Elections

Congressman Michael Waltz (R-FL4) was interviewed about the need for more federal transparency when electronic election systems are hacked.

Fins also provided analysis on the outcome of the Iowa caucus debacle along with WUSF's Bradley George.