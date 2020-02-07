© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Update: Fifth Third Bank Will Continue to Donate to State's Voucher Program After Pulling Funding

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 7, 2020 at 11:23 AM EST
Fifth Third Bank will continue to fund Florida's school voucher program. Photo: Josh Appel @joshappel
Fifth Third Bank will continue to fund Florida's school voucher program. Photo: Josh Appel @joshappel

Fifth Third Bank will continue to donate to a Florida scholarship program that provides vouchers for low-income students to attend private schools, some of them banning LGBTQ students. 

The bank pulled funding for the AAA Scholarship Foundation Tax Credit Program last week after an Orlando Sentinel investigation found some Christian schools that participate in the program ban LGBTQ students from enrolling.

The bank says it changed its mind after conducting a comprehensive review of the program, saying quote, “We believe that support-whether in the form of scholarships or financial education-helps build stronger, more inclusive communities.” 

Opponents to the voucher program say they want statewide rules that only allow schools that don’t discriminate according to a student or parent's sexual orientation or gender identity to receive funding. 

Read their full statement here.

Tags
Fifth Third BankvoucherCentral Florida NewsFloridaLGBTQ
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details