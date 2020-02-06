© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida House Approves Stiffer Bear Poaching Penalties

By Amy Green
Published February 6, 2020 at 9:52 AM EST
Wildlife authorities check a dead bear during Florida's bear hunt. Photo by Amy Green
Wildlife authorities check a dead bear during Florida's bear hunt. Photo by Amy Green

The Florida House has approved a bill that would increase the penalties for killing black bears. 

The measure would boost the minimum fine for bear poaching up to $750, from the maximum of $500 dollars under current law. 

Hunting licenses could be suspended for three years, instead of the current yearlong maximum. The measure still must go before the Senate. 

Bears remain off-limits for hunters, although wildlife advocates have pushed for stiffer penalties for poaching. The penalties for turkeys and deer are more severe.

Central Florida is home to the state’s largest bear population. The animal was removed from the state’s threatened list in 2012. 

A controversial hunt -- the first in more than two decades -- ended early four years ago when hunters killed more bears than expected. 

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details