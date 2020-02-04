© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Will Congress Steer NASA Away From The Moon?

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 4, 2020 at 1:42 PM EST
The State of the Union is tonight at 9 p.m. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
The State of the Union is tonight at 9 p.m. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The House is moving through a new authorization bill. While these pieces of legislation are usually unremarkable, this one is getting a lot of attention. That’s because this bill would significantly alter NASA’s current plans to head to the moon in 2024 and establish a permanent presence there, instead focusing on a human mission to Mars in the 2030s.

To unpack the politics of the plan, we’ll speak with Casey Dreier, Chief Advocate & Senior Space Policy Adviser at the Planetary Society.
READ: Casey Dreier's Policy Analysis on Planetary.org

Then, a listener asks “Where’s the love for Neptune and Uranus?” There have been no science missions to the ice giants since the Voyager flybys of the 1980s? What gives? We’ll ask our panel of experts on this week’s segment “I’d Like to Know” about the prospects of a ice giant mission and the likelihood it will happen this decade.

Tags
SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details