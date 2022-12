Economic analyst Hank Fishkind has become a zombie hunter.

That’s right, zombies.

There’s a new book out called Arguing with Zombies by Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman. He defines zombies as long-debunked economic theories that somehow still inform public policy.

This week, Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston what he found when he went hunting for these zombies in Florida.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.