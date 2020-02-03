© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Congresswoman Val Demings Says Trump Acted like a Guilty Person in Closing Arguments in Senate Impeachment Trial

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 3, 2020 at 10:36 AM EST
US. Rep. Val Demings speaks to reporters at the First Baptist Church in Orlando about her role in the upcoming impeachment trial. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Central Florida Congresswoman Val Demings was among the Democrats taking part Monday in closing arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.  

Demings was one of seven impeachment managers in the trial.  

“President Trump weaponized our government and the vast powers entrusted to him by the American people and the Constitution to target his political rival and corrupt our precious elections.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/13011_VAL-DEMINGS_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

She said the president clearly put his personal interests ahead of the country’s by leveraging U.S. military aid to push Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden. 

And worse she says the President behaved guilty as he thwarted witness testimony and the release of documents in his impeachment trial.

“Innocent people don’t try to hide every document and witness. Especially those that would clear them. That’s what guilty people do. That's what guilty people do.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/13010_VAL-DEMINGS_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

The president’s attorneys in their closing arguments characterized the impeachment trial as an attempt to undo the 2016 election and influence the 2020 race. 

Senators are scheduled to vote Wednesday on the articles of impeachment.
If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clips above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
