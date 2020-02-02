© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
X Alfonso Is A Cuban Hip-Hop Pioneer Still Making Vibrant Music

By Felix Contreras
Published February 2, 2020 at 7:57 AM EST
X Alfonso is both pioneer and contemporary music visionary.
Alejandro Reyes
/
Courtesy of the Artist
In 2001, X Alfonso produced one of those kinds of key moments n Cuban music that reverberate long after the fact.

His album Moré, a tribute to iconic Cuban vocalist Beny Moré, made a huge impact on how compatible hip-hop was to Cuban music.

This past September, Alfonso launched a series of monthly single releases that will culminate this coming September in his first album in 10 years.

This week, Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras joins Weekend Edition Sunday guest host David Folkenflik to share three new tracks. Listen in the player above.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and co-host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
