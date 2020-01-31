Spotlight: Mount Dora Arts Festival, Short Film Festival, and Fort Christmas Agriculture Fest

The annual great big Mount Dora Arts Festival is this weekend. This nationally ranked fine arts festival attracts about 300 artists from all over the world. The fine arts are displayed throughout the city's downtown village attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. Enjoy the Mount Dora Arts Festival all day Saturday and Sunday in downtown Mount Dora. For details visit mountdoraartsfestival.org.

The Life Screenings International Short Film Festival displays films that show "a world we want to live in." Exhibited filmmakers from around the world Skype in and local filmmakers attend as well to discuss their creations and engage the audience. Three years running, this 82 minute happening takes place once a month at the Winter Park Public Library and is free to the public. Enjoy the Life Screenings International Short Film Festival Sunday starting at 3:15 at the Winter Park Public Library.

And finally head on out to Fort Christmas Historical Park Saturday for the Agriculture Fest. The event features the Cattle Battle exhibition: watch the Steers and Beef Heifers compete for cash prizes of $200 for Grand Champion Steer and Heifer! Then watch the Chicken Pickin' competition where chicken growers compete top chicken. The event includes a Barbeque Chicken and Rib Cook Off for 4-H and FFA chapters, a Vintage show and more. The Agriculture Fest is Saturday 8 to 5 at Fort Christmas Historical Park. For details go to OrangeCountyParks.net